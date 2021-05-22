Memphis Grizzlies to host Official Grizzlies Playoff Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they will host the Official Grizzlies Playoff Watch Party for Games 1 and 2 of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz. The parties will take place Sunday, May 23, at Fourth Bluff Park Downtown and Wednesday, May 26, at the Malco Summer Drive-In.

Tipoff for Sunday’s matchup is 8:30 p.m. CT, with activities starting at Fourth Bluff Park at 7:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. Grizz Nation can arrive at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Malco Summer Drive-In, leading up to a 9 p.m. CT tipoff. Grizzlies fans in attendance will receive a Grizzlies Nxt Up Memphis Growl Towel and Grizzlies swag while supplies last. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at both locations. The Grizzlies Den will have a mobile shop at the Fourth Bluff Park for fans to check out all the new gear for summer. In addition, the watch parties will feature special appearances from Grizz, Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more. Fans must pre-register to reserve their spot at grizzlies.com/playoffparty.

Watch Party Locations

Date Location Tip-off Sunday, May 23 Fourth Bluff Park Downtown 8:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, May 26 Malco Summer Drive-In 9:00 p.m. CT

The Grizzlies and Mountain Dew are teaming up to take over Street Corners around Memphis on May 22 and May 24-25. Grizz fans will have a chance to meet the Claw Crew, score Grizz swag and more. The first fan to stop at each location will receive tickets to either Game 3 or 4.

Mtn Dew Street Corners

Date Location Time Saturday, May 22 Cooper Street at Young Ave 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 24 Sam Cooper at East Parkway 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 24 Union at Mclean 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 24 Kroger, TBD 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 Sam Cooper at East Parkway 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 Wolfchase at Germantown Parkway 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m Tuesday, May 25 Kroger, TBD 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for Game 3 and 4 of the Grizzlies First Round Playoffs matchups on May 29 and May 31 will be available for purchase beginning Monday, May 24 at 2 p.m. There is a 4 ticket purchase limit per game, and tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. An exclusive presale is available on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members. Grizzlies fans interested in becoming an MVP Season Ticket Member to gain access to playoff tickets can call (901) 888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com/tickets. New this season, fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, socially-distanced, six-person suite night. These private, single game suite nights include parking, with food and beverage available for purchase. A limited number of suites are available. For more information, fans are encouraged to call 901-888-HOOP.

In accordance with the arena’s COVID-19 policies, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask as well as practice social distancing, including maintaining at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals while in the concourses. In addition, other FedExForum policy changes made in advance of the 2020-21 regular season will remain in effect for the postseason. This includes mobile ticketing and contactless transactions at concession stands. The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) with X-ray machines used in lieu of manual searches. There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those without bags.

Tickets will be available for purchase by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.