Memphis Grizzlies to host Jr. NBA Global Championship Qualifier from May 29-31 at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that they will host a Jr. NBA Global Championship Qualifier at FedExForum for the second consecutive year from Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31.

The Jr. NBA Global Championship is a youth basketball tournament for the top 13 and 14-year-old players from around the world. Teams will compete in qualifiers within their region or country in hopes of advancing to the Global Finals held at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in August.

The Grizzlies 2020 Local Qualifier will provide competitive play for both girls and boys teams with games held at FedExForum on the Grizzlies’ main court. The winners of the Grizzlies Local Qualifier will receive an automatic bid to the Regional Finals in June, where they will take on other teams from throughout the Southeast Region. Winners of the Regional Finals will then receive an all-expense paid trip to the Global Finals at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando this August.

Last year, Memphis-based Team Thad won the Grizzlies Local Qualifier at FedExForum, going undefeated and earning an automatic bid to the Regional Finals in Emerson, GA. There, they went undefeated in pool play and suffered their only tournament loss in the semi-final round of the championship bracket. Team Thad will return to this year’s Qualifier to defend their local title with hopes of further advancement.

Registration for the Local Qualifier at FedExForum is now open and is $225 for Grizzlies affiliates and $250 for non-affiliates. In addition to gameplay, the tournament will also feature Grizzlies guest appearances, entertainment team performances and trophy presentations. To register and for more details, visit grizzlies.com/youthbasketball.

