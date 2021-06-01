Memphis Grizzlies to host game 5 Official Grizzlies Playoff Watch Party at Fourth Bluff Park Downtown

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they will host the Official Grizzlies Playoff Watch Party for Game 5 of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz will take place Wednesday, June 2, at Fourth Bluff Park Downtown. Tipoff for the game will be 8:30 p.m. CT.

Activities will start at Fourth Bluff Park at 7:30 p.m. Grizzlies fans in attendance will receive a Memphis Grizzlies Growl Towel and Grizzlies swag while supplies last. Food and beverage will be available for purchase, and fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. The Grizzlies Den will have a mobile shop for fans to check out all the new gear for summer. In addition, the watch parties will feature special appearances from Grizz, Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more. Fans must pre-register to reserve their spot at grizzlies.com/playoffparty.

Additionally, the Grizzlies and Mountain Dew are teaming up to take over Street Corners around Memphis on June 1. Grizz fans will have a chance to meet the Claw Crew, score Grizz swag and more.

Mtn Dew Street Corners

Date Location Time Tuesday, June 1 Sam Cooper at East Parkway 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 Poplar at Highland 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 Southaven Kroger, 3095 Goodman Rd. E 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2021-22 Season Tickets by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.