Memphis Grizzlies to host Drive-Thru Voter Information Drive at FedExForum this Saturday, Sept. 26

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they are expanding their #GrizzVotes Voter Education Program to include a Drive-Thru Voter Information Drive at FedExForum on Saturday, Sept. 26, Memphis Grizzlies Early Voting Day of Action on Wednesday, Oct. 21, support for upcoming voter registration drives in multiple communities throughout Memphis and holding Election Day Caravans on Nov. 3.

The Grizzlies will host a Drive-Thru Voter Information Drive at FedExForum this Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Beale Street Alley adjacent to FedExForum. The Shelby County Election Commission will be on site to answer all questions regarding voting and the voter registration process. Grizzlies representatives will be passing out voter registration information, and volunteers with the Greater Memphis Chamber will be offering an opportunity to fill out the U.S. Census. There will be a D.J. on the FedExForum Plaza providing live entertainment, along with appearances from the Grizz Girls, the Claw Crew and your favorite NBA mascot, Grizz. Along with free Growl Towels, scratch offs and t-shirts, The Rendezvous and Pepsi will provide free food and beverages for fans (while supplies last). The Grizz Den inside FedExForum will also be open to fans during the event.

The team also announced the Memphis Grizzlies Early Voting Day of Action, which will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The Grizzlies will be providing the Shelby County Election Commission with Grizzlies-themed “I Voted” stickers for all who place their vote on Oct. 21. The Grizzlies also encourage fans post a photo of themselves wearing their Grizz-themed “I Voted” stickers to social media, while using the hashtag #GrizzVotes, to encourage other members of Grizz Nation to head to the polls.

The Grizzlies remain committed to supporting voter registration drives approved by the Shelby County Election Commission across multiple communities in the Memphis area. This past Monday, Sept. 21, the Grizzlies partnered with Shelby County Schools to host the ‘I AM A VOTER Strategic Collaborative - Shelby County Schools Voter Registration Drive Rally’ at the Shelby County Schools Board of Education office. The registration drive provided more than 1,300 seniors in Shelby County, and their family members, an opportunity to register to vote, as well as the information they need about the voting process. The Grizzlies will be supporting multiple registration drives leading up to the Nov. 3 election, which can be seen below.

The Grizzlies will also be holding Election Day Caravans on Nov. 3 to thank and encourage those acting on their civic duty during the general election. Grizzlies representatives, including Team Ambassadors, Grizz and members of the Grizzlies Coaching Staff will visit various polling locations within Shelby County that have been identified to have longer than normal wait times, to show support for members of Grizz Nation that show up to the polls. The Claw Crew will also be passing out free Grizzlies swag at various polling locations (while supplies last).

Grizzlies fans that live in Shelby County can enter now to win the #GrizzVotes – Rep Your Code Contest, which will reward the zip code with the most entries pledging to engage in the voting process with a Grizzlies Block Party next season. Fans can visit www.grizzlies.com/vote or click here to sign up to make their pledge of action.

#GrizzVotes, which launched in July 2020, is the Grizzlies’ voter education program that focuses on five themes throughout the voting process, including voter Registration, voting via Absentee Ballot, In-Person Voting early or on Election Day, being an educated voter to Know Your Candidates, and a call for Poll Workers. For more information on the Grizzlies Voter Education Program, information on upcoming elections or to sign up to work a polling location, please visit www.grizzlies.com/vote.