Memphis Grizzlies to host 2019 NBA Draft Party at FedExForum on Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies are inviting Grind City fans to FedExForum on Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m. for the team’s official 2019 NBA Draft Party. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with draft coverage tipping off at 6 p.m on the Grizzlies’ main HD video display. This event is free to the general public and will conclude after the final selection of the first round.

Fans who RSVP online at grizzlies.com/2019-draft-party will automatically be entered to win a chance to meet the team’s 2019 NBA Draft pick. An RSVP is not required to attend but is strongly encouraged. Fans who purchase season tickets for the 2019-20 season will also receive a free jersey of the Grizzlies’ 2019 Draft Pick. The first 500 fans who arrive at FedExForum will also receive a free t-shirt courtesy of the Memphis Grizzlies, Grizzlies Youth Basketball and Nike.

Grizzlies TV play-by play announcer Pete Pranica and sideline reporter Rob Fischer along with Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon and Lang Whitaker will be on site to discuss the 2019 NBA Draft, and fans can expect to hear exclusive interviews from a few surprise Grizzlies guests. Fans will also have the opportunity to see a special performance from hip-hop artist Rob Base as he takes the stage to perform his hit “It Takes Two.” In addition, the night will feature multiple performances from Grizzlies entertainment teams like Grizz Girls, GrizzLine and the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas. Attendees can also enjoy face painting, balloon artists and other activities around the concourse at FedExForum. For those unable to attend the Draft Party, Grind City Media will stream live at Grizzlies.com at various times throughout the night providing instant analysis as the Draft unfolds. Grind City Media Senior Editor and Contributor Michael Wallace will also be reporting live from the 2019 NBA Draft in New York and will provide on-the-ground interviews and analysis throughout the day. Stay tuned and connected to the Grizzlies (@memgrizz) and Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) on Twitter for updates to the schedule.

The Grizzlies Den, a Fanatics Experience will be open all day June 20 through the end of the draft party with great offers and sales including 25% off select merchandise. Grizzlies fans will have the opportunity to be the first to place orders for the new Draft Pick jersey and will also be able to purchase the NBA Draft Cap series by New Era, the Official On-Court Headwear of the NBA. FedExForum concessions will be open and available for purchase throughout the night, and free parking will be offered in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage for all fans in attendance.

All MVP Season Ticket Members who RSVP directly with their Account Executive will receive exclusive access to the Grizzlies MVP hospitality zone along with behind-the-scenes Grizzlies experiences in FedExForum, including a meet & greet with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks before the draft begins and complimentary snacks throughout the night. Fans who want to learn more about the MVP Draft Night VIP experience or become a Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Member may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to Grizzlies.com.

In addition, young Grizzlies fans have the opportunity to sign up on Draft Night for a Grizzlies Youth Basketball Summer Camp session presented by Nike. Young athletes can register for multiple sessions that are currently being offered in various locations throughout Memphis and the Mid-South. Those who sign up at FedExForum during the Grizzlies Draft Party will receive a discounted rate. For more information, visit www.grizzlies.com/camps.

Grizzlies fans in the Nashville area can also join in on all the draft night action from 6 – 9 p.m. at The Mainstay (501 Main St.). Fans will be able to enjoy food, drinks and exclusive giveaways while watching the 2019 NBA Draft live with fellow Grizzlies fans and the hosts of Fastbreak Breakfast Podcast.

For more in-depth coverage on the Draft and all your Grizzlies news, fans can sign-up for Grizzlies E-News, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

RSVP Here