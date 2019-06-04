Memphis Grizzlies to hold Grizz Girls dance team auditions for upcoming 2019-20 season

The Memphis Grizzlies will hold first round auditions for the 2019-20 Grizz Girls dance team on Saturday, June 22 at FedExForum with registration beginning in the Grand Lobby at 9 a.m.

In addition, the Grizzlies are offering two pre-audition clinics to give all hopeful candidates the chance to learn the routine that will be used at the final audition. The pre-audition clinics will be taught by Grizz Girls choreographer Terran Gary, and will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 13 and June 20 at New Ballet Ensemble (2157 York Ave.). Clinics will also offer candidates advice on what to wear, how to make the final cut and opportunities to hear from professional dancers. The cost is $35 for one session or $60 for both, and dancers can pre-register for the clinics online at grizzlies.com/grizz-girls/audition.

While participation in the pre-audition clinics is strongly encouraged, it is not mandatory for the audition. Once first round auditions are complete, the group of finalists will compete for a spot on the 2019-2020 Grizz Girls team at the Final Auditions showcase to be announced at a later date. The Final Auditions will be free and open to the general public to attend. Fans will also be able to tune in to the live stream of the Grizz Girls Final Auditions on Grizzlies.com. The 2019-20 Grizz Girls will perform at FedExForum for all Memphis Grizzlies home games during the 2019-20 season and will represent the team at events locally, regionally and internationally.

Currently, Gary also hosts Girl Play Prep Classes to teach participants basic dance and performance techniques alongside current Grizz Girls. Classes are held weekly on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Hattiloo Theatre (37 Cooper Street). The cost is $10 per class.

Dancers of all skill levels are invited to take part in the classes, pre-audition clinics and audition. To learn more about pre-audition clinics and classes visit grizzlies.com/grizz-girls/audition. Prospective dancers must be a high school graduate and at least 18 years of age to participate in the Grizz Girls audition. For more information on auditions call (901) 205-1411 or e-mail grizzgirls@grizzlies.com.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).