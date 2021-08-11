Memphis Grizzlies to hold final auditions for 2021-22 Grizz Girls dance team Sunday, August 15, at 4:30 p.m.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will hold final auditions for the 2021-22 Grizz Girls dance team at 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 15, at The Halloran Centre at the Orpheum Theater. Final auditions will be free and open to the general public with doors opening at 4 p.m. Masks will be required for all fans in attendance.

Grizz Girls Finals, hosted by Grind City Media’s Meghan Triplett, will feature special appearances by Grizz, Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas, Grizzline and the Claw Crew. Worldwide apparel leader and Official Outfitter of the Grizz Girls, Varsity Spirit, will provide gear for Sunday’s finals. The 2021-22 Grizz Girls will perform at FedExForum for all Memphis Grizzlies home games during the 2021-22 season and will represent the team at events locally, regionally and internationally.

