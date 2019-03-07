Memphis Grizzlies to celebrate International Women’s Day tomorrow, March 8 during Grizzlies vs. Jazz matchup

As part of the Women’s History Month Celebrations, the Memphis Grizzlies will host their International Women’s Day game tomorrow, March 8 when the Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

Tomorrow’s game will also feature an all-female entertainment lineup with Grizzlies Basketball Operations Analyst Nicki Gross as the game’s PA Announcer. Fans will want to head to their seats before tip-off as Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will give the player’s address before the St. Mary’s Episcopal School Chamber Ensemble takes the court for the National Anthem. Attendees will also be treated to a special halftime performance when JCKSN AVENUE, a five sister sibling group, joins the Grizzlies Live Entertainment Team for a halftime female empowerment salute.

Plus, throughout the month, the Grizzlies are recognizing and saluting women’s contributions to sports and society through a Celebrating HERstory platform with a series of in-game recognitions and features that will highlight female individuals throughout the Grizzlies organization. During tomorrow’s matchup, the Grizzlies will recognize Chantal Hassard, Vice President of Team Operations and Player Programs, for her work as one of only a few female executives in her position across the league.

In addition, individuals across the Grizzlies organization will be sporting Celebrate HERstory t-shirts throughout the night in celebration of International Women’s Day. Fans can also head to the Grizzlies Den by Fanatics tomorrow and receive 25% off all women’s apparel and headwear while supplies last.

