Memphis Grizzlies sign Vince Williams Jr. to multi-year contract

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 07: Vince Williams Jr. #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies controls the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on January 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 121-115.

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Vince Williams Jr. to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived center Bismack Biyombo.

Williams Jr. (6-6, 205) has appeared in 27 games (eight starts) and has averaged 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.9 minutes for the Grizzlies this season. Selected by Memphis with the 47th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft following his senior year at VCU, the 23-year-old Ohio native has competed in 42 games (nine starts) with the Grizzlies and 16 games with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle since he was signed to a two-way contract on July 2, 2022.