Memphis Grizzlies sign Tyrell Terry to two-way contract

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Tyrell Terry to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Terry (6-1, 170) has appeared in 13 games over his first two seasons with the Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks since he was selected by Dallas with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old started all 13 appearances for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle as a rookie last season and averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.4 minutes.

The Minneapolis native started 31 games and averaged 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.39 steals in 32.5 minutes while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range during his lone season at Stanford University, where he was named to the 2019-20 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the Grizzlies is also eligible to provide services to the Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.