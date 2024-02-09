Memphis Grizzlies sign Trey Jemison to Two-Way Contract

Jemison (6-10, 260) has competed in six games (two starts) during his rookie season and has averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 14.3 minutes with the Grizzlies and Washington Wizards this season. Undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft out of UAB, the 24-year-old has averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 21.1 minutes after signing a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on January 30. He previously signed a 10-day contract with Washington on January 20 and made two appearances for the Wizards.