Memphis Grizzlies sign Trey Jemison to Two-Way Contract

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed center Trey Jemison to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jemison (6-10, 260) has competed in six games (two starts) during his rookie season and has averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 14.3 minutes with the Grizzlies and Washington Wizards this season. Undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft out of UAB, the 24-year-old has averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 21.1 minutes after signing a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on January 30. He previously signed a 10-day contract with Washington on January 20 and made two appearances for the Wizards.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Jemison started all of his 25 NBA G League Showcase Cup and regular season appearances for the Birmingham Squadron and averaged 10.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31.6 minutes while shooting 56.8 percent from the field. His 12.3 rebounds over nine regular season contests led the NBA G League at the time of his NBA Call-Up.