Memphis Grizzlies sign Tim Frazier

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed guard Tim Frazier pursuant to the NBA’s hardship roster rules. Frazier will wear jersey #10 for the Grizzlies.

Frazier (6-1, 170) has appeared in 272 regular season games (81 starts) for six different franchises and holds career averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 17.7 minutes in six NBA seasons (2014-20). The 30-year-old competed in 27 games (11 starts) for the Detroit Pistons last season and averaged 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 13.1 minutes.

A native of Houston, Frazier began his professional career with the NBA G League’s Maine Red Claws, where he averaged 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.66 steals in 35.6 minutes in 41 games (40 starts) during the 2014-15 season. Frazier was named the 2014-15 NBA G League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Star squad. He played eight more games for the Red Claws during the 2015-16 season.

Frazier is the all-time leader in assists at Penn State University, where he received All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten Defensive Team honors as a junior in 2012. He went unselected in the 2014 NBA Draft following his redshirt senior year.