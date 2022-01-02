Memphis Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie to multi-year contract

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Killian Tillie to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived guard Sam Merrill.

Tillie (6-10, 220) has appeared in 40 games (one start) in his first two seasons with the Grizzlies and has averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes. The 23-year-old also has started two games for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and has averaged 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.6 minutes.

A native of Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, Tillie played collegiately at Gonzaga University, where he shot at least 40% from 3-point range in all four years with the Bulldogs and earned 2019-20 All-WCC First Team honors as a senior. After going unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft, he signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Nov. 24, 2020, and re-signed on Aug. 11, 2021.

Merrill (6-4, 205) appeared in six games for Memphis this season and averaged 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.7 minutes. Selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Utah State University, Merrill holds NBA career averages of 3.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.1 minutes in 36 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. Memphis acquired the 25-year-old from Milwaukee along with two future second round draft picks on Aug. 7, 2021.