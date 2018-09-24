Memphis Grizzlies sign Ismaila Kane

The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward Ismaila Kane, General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.

Kane (6-9, 200) appeared in 13 games last season for Atlanta Metropolitan of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and averaged 14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.69 blocks. The Senegalese native went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

