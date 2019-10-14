Memphis Grizzlies sign Dusty Hannahs

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed guard Dusty Hannahs. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the team waived guard Matt Mooney.

Hannahs (6-4, 195) appeared in two games for the Grizzlies in 2018-19, averaging 4.0 points and 2.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. Hannahs competed in 49 regular season games (seven starts) last season for the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, and averaged 14.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting a G League-leading 92.6 percent from the free throw line. Undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Little Rock, Arkansas native led the Southeastern Conference in free throw percentage in each of his final two collegiate seasons and averaged 15.4 points while shooting 88.9 percent from the foul line during his two-year Razorbacks career (2015-17).

Mooney (6-2 ¼, 200) totaled two points in three minutes in one preseason game with the Grizzlies after signing with the team on Sept. 4. Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Chicago native was named to the 2019 NCAA All-Tournament Team after helping lead Texas Tech University to the school’s first-ever NCAA Final Four.

