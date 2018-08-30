Memphis Grizzlies sign Doral Moore

The Memphis Grizzlies signed center Doral Moore and added him to the team’s training camp roster, General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.

Moore (7-1, 280) appeared in 31 games (30 starts) last season as a junior at Wake Forest University and averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.97 blocks in 25.5 minutes while shooting 68.9 percent from the field.

The 21-year-old native of Locust Grove, Georgia saw action in 92 games (31 starts) over his three-year collegiate career and averaged 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.22 blocks in 13.7 minutes before going unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

