Memphis Grizzlies sign Dillon Brooks to multi-year contract extension

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Dillon Brooks to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Currently in his third NBA season, Brooks (6-7, 220) has averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.4 minutes through 51 games and is the only Grizzlies player to play and start in every game this season. The 24-year-old is recording career highs for scoring average, rebounds and assists per game, three-point field goal percentage (.399) and free throw percentage (.844).

Selected by the Houston Rockets with the 45th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and acquired by Memphis on draft night for a future second round draft pick, Brooks currently ranks fourth in his draft class in 2019-20 scoring average (min. 30 games played). The Mississauga, Ontario native averaged 11.0 points per game as a rookie during the 2017-18 season, the second-highest rookie scoring average ever by a Canadian-born player.

Brooks played three collegiate seasons at the University of Oregon, where he was named the 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year and as a junior guided the Ducks to their first NCAA Final Four since 1939.