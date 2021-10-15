Memphis Grizzlies sign David Stockton

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard David Stockton. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived guard Ahmad Caver.

Stockton (5-11, 165) started 15 games for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle last season and averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.00 steals in 29.5 minutes. A six-year veteran of the NBA G League, Stockton holds career averages of 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.59 steals in 29.9 minutes over 184 games (142 starts) for the Reno Bighorns, South Bay Lakers and Hustle. The 30-year-old Gonzaga product also has played six career NBA games with the Sacramento Kings (2014-15) and Utah Jazz (2017-18) and has competed professionally in Croatia, New Zealand, Germany and Puerto Rico since going unselected in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Caver (6-2, 174) has appeared in 54 games (two starts) in two seasons with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle following a four-year collegiate career at Old Dominion. Unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 25-year-old competed in 15 games off the bench for the Hustle last season and averaged 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.93 steals in 29.4 minutes while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3-point range.