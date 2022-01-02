KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
DaQuan Jeffries #55 of the College Park Skyhawks drives in during the game on December 11, 2021 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.
Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies sign DaQuan Jeffries to 10-day contract

Jeffries Ranks Sixth in NBA G League in 3-Point Field Goal Percentage
Posted: Jan 02, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing DaQuan Jeffries (DAY-quan) to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jeffries (6-5, 230) has appeared in 44 games (five starts) in his first two NBA seasons and has averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.4 minutes for the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.

In addition, the 24-year-old has competed in 35 NBA G League games (29 starts) and has averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.11 steals in 30.0 minutes for the Stockton Kings and College Park Skyhawks. He has appeared in eight games (seven starts) for the Skyhawks this season and has averaged 15.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.25 steals in 26.6 minutes while shooting 48.0% from 3-point range, which ranks sixth in the NBA G League.

The Edmond, Okla., native went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending the final two years of his collegiate career at the University of Tulsa.

