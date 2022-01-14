Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias to second 10-day contract

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias to a second 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mathias (6-4, 200) signed his first 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Dec. 29 and totaled six points and two rebounds in four minutes over four games.

Undrafted in 2018 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at Purdue, the 26-year-old has appeared in 12 career games (two starts) for the Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers and has averaged 4.5 points and 1.1 assists in 10.9 minutes. He also played 42 games for the NBA G League’s Texas Legends during the 2019-20 season and averaged 18.1 points while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.