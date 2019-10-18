Memphis Grizzlies sign Bennie Boatwright

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed forward Bennie Boatwright. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the team waived guard Shaq Buchanan.

Boatwright (6-10, 235) appeared in 31 games (28 starts) last season as a senior at the University of Southern California and averaged 18.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.5 minutes en route to being named to the 2018-19 All-Pac 12 First Team. Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 23-year-old led the Pac 12 in three-point field goal percentage (.429) last season and averaged 2.3 three-pointers made per game over his four-year collegiate career with the Trojans.

Buchanan (6-3, 190) started all of his 33 appearances last season as a senior at Murray State University and averaged 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.82 steals in 33.4 minutes, winning the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award. Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 22-year-old most recently competed in seven games (one start) for the Grizzlies’ championship-winning team at NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas.

