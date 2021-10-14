Memphis Grizzlies sign Ahmad Caver and Matthew Hurt

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Ahmad Caver and forward Matthew Hurt. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived wing Sean McDermott and forward Romeo Weems.

Caver (6-2, 174) has appeared in 54 games (two starts) in two seasons with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle following a four-year collegiate career at Old Dominion. Unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 25-year-old competed in 15 games off the bench for the Hustle last season and averaged 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.93 steals in 29.4 minutes while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

Hurt (6-9, 235) was selected to the 2020-21 All-ACC First Team and was named the 2020-21 ACC Most Improved Player after boosting his scoring average from 9.8 points as a freshman to a conference-leading 18.3 points during his sophomore year at Duke. The 21-year-old also shot 55.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range last season. Unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, Hurt appeared in 55 games (46 starts) in two years with the Blue Devils and averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.9 minutes.

McDermott (6-6, 195), signed on Sept. 23, appeared in 18 games off the bench as a rookie for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.8 minutes. Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at Butler, the 24-year-old also started six games for the Hustle and averaged 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.8 minutes.

Weems (6-7, 210), signed on Oct. 8, made two appearances for the Grizzlies this preseason and averaged 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.00 steals in 13.0 minutes. Unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 20-year-old appeared in 50 games (47 starts) in two years at DePaul and averaged 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.30 steals in 29.6 minutes.