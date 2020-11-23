Memphis Grizzlies re-sign Jontay Porter to multi-year contract

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team re-signed forward/center Jontay Porter to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Porter (6-10, 236) originally signed with the Grizzlies on March 7, 2020 but did not appear in a game last season while rehabbing a right ACL injury that sidelined him for his 2018-19 sophomore year at the University of Missouri.

As a freshman at Missouri, Porter was one of five Tigers to play all 33 games during the 2017-18 season and averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.67 blocks in 24.5 minutes while shooting 43.7 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point range and 75.0 percent from the free throw line. A native of Columbia, Mo., the 21-year-old shared the 2017-18 Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year award and was selected to the 2017-18 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.