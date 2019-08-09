Memphis Grizzlies announce one-day only “Grizzlies Garage Sale” benefiting St. Jude on August 16 from 2-7 p.m. at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced its “Grizzlies Garage Sale” which will take place on Friday, August 16 from 2-7 p.m. inside the Grand Lobby at FedExForum. This one-day only sale features autographed Grizzlies memorabilia, basketballs, sneakers, jerseys, novelty items and more from seasons past up for grabs with all proceeds benefiting the lifesaving work done at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Additionally, Food Truck Fridays will take place outside of FedExForum starting at noon with delicious lunch options available from STIX, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Mempops until 2 p.m. A DJ will also be on hand from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to entertain diners and shoppers alike.

MVP Season Ticket Holders are welcomed to the Grizzlies Garage Sale starting at 1 p.m. for exclusive early access with their own dedicated checkout lanes. All attendees may enter through the FedExForum Grand Lobby.

