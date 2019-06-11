Memphis Grizzlies name Taylor Jenkins head coach

The Memphis Grizzlies today named Taylor Jenkins as the team’s new head coach. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Grizzlies will officially introduce Coach Jenkins as head coach at a media availability at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 in the Don Poier Media Center at FedExForum. The availability will be streamed live on grizzlies.com. Fans are encouraged to tune into grizzlies.com before the press conference for a 1 p.m. interview with Coach Jenkins on The Chris Vernon Show.

“We are excited to welcome Taylor Jenkins to the Grizzlies organization,” Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zachary Z. Kleiman said. “Taylor has an excellent coaching pedigree and we are confident he will lay the groundwork of developing the young players on our roster while having the elite basketball acumen and forward-thinking positive vision to be a high-level NBA head coach.”

Jenkins comes to Memphis after serving last season as an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer with the Milwaukee Bucks, who posted the best record in the NBA during the regular season (60-22) while leading the league in points per game (118.1). The Bucks also topped the NBA in defensive rating (104.9) and ranked fourth in offensive rating (113.5) during the regular season before advancing to Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

Before joining the Bucks, Jenkins spent five seasons (2013-18) under Budenholzer as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks, helping coach the team to four postseason appearances, including a trip to the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals. He was an assistant coach for the 2015 NBA Eastern Conference All-Star Team.

Previously, Jenkins served as the head coach of the Austin Toros (now Spurs), the San Antonio Spurs’ NBA G League affiliate, during the 2012-13 season and guided the team to the 2013 NBA G League Semifinals. Before he was named head coach, Jenkins served four seasons (2008-12) as an assistant coach with the Toros, including the club’s 2011-12 championship season and playoff appearances in 2009 and 2010. Before joining the Toros, Jenkins interned with the Spurs basketball operations department during the 2007-08 season.

Jenkins attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics while concentrating in Management and minoring in Psychology. He and his wife, Chantall, have three sons and one daughter.

