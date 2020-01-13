Memphis Grizzlies launch Grizz Biz Challenge presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners

The Memphis Grizzlies along with Pinnacle Financial Partners have launched the ‘Grizz Biz Challenge,’ a program that will give local Memphis businesses that generate between $5MM - $30MM in annual revenue the opportunity to pitch a three-year growth plan to a select panel of judges. The winning business will be awarded a $100,000 marketing partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies, courtesy of Pinnacle Financial Partners.

“We are proud to work with our friends at Pinnacle Financial Partners to create a program that can help grow local businesses,” said Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “Pinnacle is committed to helping Memphis businesses achieve success, and we are pleased to help support that commitment to the community through the Grizz Biz Challenge.”

“Helping small businesses thrive is what Pinnacle was designed to do,” said Chad Rounder, who leads Pinnacle’s small business team in Memphis. “We strive to be trusted partners for business owners, working alongside them to build a path to success. This is an exciting opportunity to meet and give a boost to the up and coming companies of Memphis.”

Businesses who apply will go through a fun and engaging competition that will feature two rounds of judging. Participants will need to submit an online application by Friday, January 24 at midnight to qualify for the first round of the competition.

Applications will require businesses to craft a three-year growth plan detailing their mission, vision, community goals and more. A panel comprised of small business professionals, marketing executives, Memphis Grizzlies team personnel and local Memphis community development representatives will review all submissions and select five semifinalists who will have the opportunity to pitch their business plans to the panel in person at FedExForum.

The winner will be announced at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trailblazers game on Wednesday, February 12 at 7 p.m. and will be awarded a fully customizable $100,000 marketing partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies, designed to accelerate the growth of their business even further.

No mailed entries will be accepted. For more information on the Grizz Biz Challenge, contest guidelines and to submit an entry for your business, visit grizzlies.com/grizzbizchallenge.

ABOUT PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. Pinnacle has served Memphis since 2015. It is the official bank of the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum and was named a “Top 10 Company to Watch in 2017” by the Greater Memphis Chamber. Pinnacle was named No. 1 “Best Place to Work” by the Memphis Business Journal in four of the last five years. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia. Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.