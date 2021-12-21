Memphis Grizzlies host MAM Classic Championship games this Wednesday, December 22, at FedExForum

Memphis, Tenn. - The MAM Classic, presented by the Memphis Grizzlies, is the city's largest and longest-running holiday tournament, boasting over 100 teams, 1,200 players annually and 4,500 spectators annually. The tournament will culminate this Wednesday, Dec. 22, with the championship games at FedExForum as part of Grizzlies Youth Basketball's holiday programming.

Championship games start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue throughout the day. In addition to gameplay, Memphis Grizzlies Director of Player Support and MAM Board Member Elliot Perry will assist with select trophy presentations. The Grizz Girls and members of the Claw Crew will also be on hand to entertain fans during the championship lineup.

Game Time Matchup 1:00pm 8th Grade Boys Semifinal 2:00pm 8th Grade Boys Semifinal 3:00pm 3rd/4th Grade Recreation Championship 4:15pm 5th/6th Grade Recreation Championship 5:30pm 8th Grade Girls Championship 6:45pm 8th Grade Boys Championship

The MAM Classic Championship is open to the public. Fans can purchase tickets for $15 at the FedExForum Box Office on the day of the event. Tournament proceeds benefit team community partner Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM), which exists to “coach, grow, and lead the youth of Memphis” through its various services.

Grizzlies Youth Basketball is presented by Nike. Learn more at MemGrizzYouth.com or follow @MemGrizzYouth on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Starting at just $10, single game tickets for all Grizzlies regular season games are on sale now and available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long. Grizz fans can stay connected this season with updates and exclusive ticket and gear deals by signing up for Grizz Text Alerts today. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, 'like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).