Memphis Grizzlies to host food drive before Saturday, December 8 game to benefit Mid-South Food Bank

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting their annual canned food drive to benefit the Mid-South Food Bank on Saturday, December 8 when the Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. The Grizzlies vs. Lakers game is presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Fans who make a nonperishable food or monetary donation will receive a buy-one-get-one ticket voucher to either the Grizzlies matchup against the Miami Heat on Friday, December 14 or on Saturday, December 15 when the team takes on the Houston Rockets. In addition, the first 5,000 fans to make a donation will receive a #GrizzTheSeason wristband.

The Mid-South Food Bank serves charitable agencies that feed hungry and needy people in West Tennessee, East Arkansas and North Mississippi. Founded in 1981 as the only organization in the region to supply food to all qualified charitable organizations, the Mid-South Food Bank supplies millions of pounds of food to emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, youth and senior programs, daycares and rehabilitation programs.