Memphis Grizzlies Gospel Night to feature postgame performance by Grammy Award-nominated gospel singer Kierra Sheard on Friday, February 28

The Memphis Grizzlies will celebrate their annual Gospel Night on Friday, February 28 with a special postgame performance by Grammy Award-nominated gospel singer Kierra Sheard, following the Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings matchup at 7 p.m.

Discounted group tickets are available for parties of 15 or more and start at just $15 per ticket. Fans can purchase group tickets by calling 901-888-HOOP. Single game tickets start at just $10, and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX or online at grizzlies.com/tickets.

Sheard’s Grammy Week performance at BET’s annual Music Matters showcase featured a powerful set that included her single, Flaws, as well as a goose bump-raising cover of the Mary J. Blige classic No More Drama. That colorful versatility provides the creative blueprint for Sheard’s contemporary urban inspirational sound. Sheard recently released her award-nominated fifth album, Graceland from Karew Records, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s and iTunes’ Gospel Albums charts. Triggering what is arguably her best and most versatile work to date, Graceland brims with self-introspection and lessons learned as Sheard bares her soul and shares a revelatory journey that anyone can personally embrace.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ February 28 matchup against the Sacramento Kings can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).