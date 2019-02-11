Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo named to Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team

The NBA G League today announced that Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo was named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.

Caboclo (6-9, 200), who is currently on his second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, appeared in 28 games (23 starts) this season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.04 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.14 steals in 28.3 minutes per game.

In nine games (one start) with the Grizzlies, Caboclo is averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.22 blocks per game in 21.2 minutes, including a performance of 16 points and five rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting (3-5 3P) on February 7 at Oklahoma City.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).