Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2020-21 regular season roster

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward Bennie Boatwright and guards Shaq Buchanan and Ahmad Caver to finalize their 2020-21 regular season roster at 17 players.

Boatwright (6-10, 235) appeared in two preseason games and averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.0 minutes after signing with the Grizzlies on Dec. 15. Named to the 2018-19 All-Pac 12 First Team as a senior at USC, the 24-year-old spent last season with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.

Buchanan (6-3, 190) competed in two preseason contests and averaged 5.0 points in 7.0 minutes after signing with the Grizzlies on Dec. 16. Selected as the 2018-19 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Murray State University, the 23-year-old appeared in 33 games (11 starts) with the Hustle last season and averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes.

Caver (6-2, 175) saw action in four preseason games and averaged 2.3 points in 7.8 minutes after signing with the Grizzlies on Dec. 11. Named to the 2018-19 All-Conference USA First Team as a senior at Old Dominion University, the 24-year-old appeared in 39 games (two starts) for the Hustle last season and averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.28 steals in 24.4 minutes.