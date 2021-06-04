KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Memphis Grizzlies extend contract of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zach Kleiman

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jun 03, 2021

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the franchise has entered into a long-term extension with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zach Kleiman. Per team policy, terms of the extension are not disclosed publicly.

“Zach has proven to be a strong cultural leader in this organization, consistently demonstrating high-integrity, hard-work, humility and a drive for continuous improvement,” said controlling owner Robert Pera. “We have confidence in our strategy and believe it will result in an elite organization over the long-term.”

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home Games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter