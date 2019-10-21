Memphis Grizzlies exercise contract options on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Grayson Allen

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team exercised third-year (2020-21) contract options on forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Grayson Allen.

Jackson Jr. (6-11, 242) was selected by Memphis with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft following his freshman year at Michigan State University and earned 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team honors by averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.41 blocks in 26.1 minutes in 58 games (56 starts) for the Grizzlies. The 20-year-old, who was the second-youngest player in the league last season, also competed in the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Challenge as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

Allen (6-3 ¾, 198) was drafted by the Utah Jazz with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after a four-year collegiate career at Duke University and averaged 5.6 points in 10.9 minutes in 38 contests for the Jazz last season. The 24-year-old, who was acquired by Memphis in a trade with Utah on July 6, scored a career-high 40 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 10, the second-highest single-game scoring total by a rookie last season.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets, 22- and 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.