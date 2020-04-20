Memphis Grizzlies continue their community support by feeding front line medical workers at Tiger Lane testing site

As a continued show of support for the community, and in addition to the services being provided by the Memphis Grizzlies Community Assistance Fund, the Memphis Grizzlies are providing front-line medical workers at the Tiger Lane testing facility a full week of lunches. The lunch service, which provides for the 50 expected workers each day, began Sunday, April 19, and will continue through Saturday, April 25.

Head Coach Taylor Jenkins is providing lunch on Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle coaches on Tuesday and the #GrizzFam Network on Friday. Star Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is treating workers to lunch for two days through his partnership with the Wing Guru. The Grizzlies organization has organized two additional days throughout the week.

Grizzlies partners providing lunch include Chick-fil-A and The Rendezvous. Newk’s Eatery also provided a day through their partnership with Pinnacle Financial Partners and the Grizz Biz Challenge. Partner Sonic Drive-in is donating gift cards to workers and Monogram Foodsis providing product vouchers to workers to be redeemed at a local grocer. Dinstuhl’s Chocolates is providing treats for a day. Partner Pepsi will provide drinks to accompany the week of lunches, and Gatorade will provide drinks and recovery products to supplement the nutrition needs of the Tiger Lane medical personnel throughout the week.

Additional partner support includes Taco Bell, who has committed to work with the Grizzlies to feed 500 families in need in the coming weeks. Fanatics and the Grizzlies are also donating their proceeds from Grizzlies-branded face covering sales to the Mid-South Food Bank.