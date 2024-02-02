Memphis Grizzlies complete trade with Houston Rockets

Grizzlies Trade Steven Adams to Rockets for Victor Oladipo and Three Future Second Round Draft Picks

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired guard Victor Oladipo (oh-la-DEE-po) and three future second round draft picks from the Houston Rockets for center Steven Adams.

Oladipo (6-4, 213) has competed in 504 games (397 starts) over 10 seasons and has averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.2 minutes for Orlando, Indiana, Houston and Miami since he was selected with the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.