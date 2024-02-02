Memphis Grizzlies complete trade with Houston Rockets

Grizzlies Trade Steven Adams to Rockets for Victor Oladipo and Three Future Second Round Draft Picks
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired guard Victor Oladipo (oh-la-DEE-po) and three future second round draft picks from the Houston Rockets for center Steven Adams.
Oladipo (6-4, 213) has competed in 504 games (397 starts) over 10 seasons and has averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.2 minutes for Orlando, Indiana, Houston and Miami since he was selected with the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Adams (6-11, 265) has appeared in 706 games (641 starts) in 10 seasons and has averaged 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.8 minutes for Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Memphis since he was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. The 30-year-old New Zealand native started 117 of his 118 appearances during his two seasons with the Grizzlies and averaged 7.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.5 minutes.