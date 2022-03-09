Memphis Grizzlies' annual Grizzlies 5K presented by Pepsi set for Saturday, April 9

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced their annual Grizzlies 5K presented by Pepsi is set for Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. With the start/finish line located on the FedExForum Plaza, the Grind City community is invited to walk, run and dribble with fellow fans. Registration is now open at grizzlies.com/5k and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 8. Day of registration will also be available for an additional fee.

Individual race packages start at just $55 and include a race entry, bib number, Grizzlies 5K t-shirt and a ticket to the Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Saturday, April 9. Organizations looking to put their group to the Grizzlies 5K test are invited to purchase one of two select group ticket packages. Group packages are available for groups of 20 or more and include select benefits. MVP Season Ticket Holders can also register for just $35.

Individual Race Packages

Price Ticket Location Game Selection Game Date $110 – Grizzlies 5K Pinnacle Level Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Saturday, April 9 $55 – Grizzlies 5K Terrace Level Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Saturday, April 9

Group Ticket Packages

5K Package 1 - $50/person for a team of 20-49 5K Package 2 - $45/person for a team of 50+ Terrace Level Tickets

Race Entries

Grizzlies 5K t-shirts with organization name on back*

Entry to post-race beer tasting presented by Michelob ULTRA** Terrace Level Tickets

Race Entries

Grizzlies 5K t-shirts with organization name on back*

Entry to post-race beer tasting presented by Michelob ULTRA**

** Must be 21 or older to participate.

Participants can pick up their race packets in the FedExForum Grand Lobby on either Thursday, April 7 from 4-7 p.m. or Friday, April 8 from 4-7 p.m. Racers must present a valid government ID for packet pickup. Participants unable to pick up their packets Thursday or Friday will have a final chance on the morning of the race beginning at 7 a.m. Participants are also welcome to bring their own basketball to dribble while running either race.

To register for the Grizzlies 5k and for more information on the race route, pre- and post-race details as well as rules and results tracking, please visit grizzlies.com/5k.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Grizz Nation can purchase Season Tickets for the 2022-23 season now. Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups and the 2022 playoffs. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).