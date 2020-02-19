Memphis Grizzlies annual Grizzlies 5K presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee set for Saturday, April 4

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their annual Grizzlies 5K presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is set for Saturday, April 4 at 9 a.m. With the start/finish line located on the FedExForum Plaza, the Grind City community is invited to walk, run and dribble with fellow fans to help benefit the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation. Registration is now open at grizzlies.com/5k and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 3. Register with our early-bird discount Promo Code GRZNXTGEN by February 29 to receive $5 off your race entry. Day of registration will also be available for an additional fee.

Individual race packages start at just $45 and include a race entry, bib number, Grizzlies 5K t-shirt and a ticket to either the Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks game on Friday, April 3 or the Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup on Saturday, April 11. Organizations looking to put their group to the Grizzlies 5K test are invited to purchase one of two select group ticket packages. Group packages are available for groups of 20 or more and include select benefits. MVP Season Ticket Holders can also register for just $35.

New this year, runners can participate in the 1-Mile Fun Run, giving fans the option to run a shorter race while still enjoying all the day’s festivities. Individual race packages for the Grizzlies 1-Mile Fun Run are $35 and groups of 20 or more are just $30 per person.

Individual Race Packages

$45 Terrace Level Grizzlies vs. Mavericks – Sunday, April 3rd at 7:00pm $75 Pinnacle Level Grizzlies vs. Mavericks – Sunday, April 3rd at 7:00pm $45 Terrace Level Grizzlies vs. Thunder – Saturday, April 11th at 7:00pm $75 Pinnacle Level Grizzlies vs. Thunder – Saturday, April 11th at 7:00pm $35 MVP Season Ticket Holder Race Only Pricing / Participant without Game Ticket $35 One-Mile Fun Run includes Terrace Level ticket for April 3rd or April 11th

Group Ticket Packages

5k Package 1

Teams of 20-49

$40 per racer 5k Package 2

Teams of 50+

$35 per racer One-Mile Fun Run

Teams of 20+

$30 per racer All race packages include: Terrace Level Tickets

Race entries and bib numbers

Official Race shirts with organization name on the back

Donation to Grizzlies Foundation

* Package 2 additionally includes a pregame shoot around viewing for the game of tickets purchased

*Groups who wish to have their organization’s name printed on their t-shirts must register by March 13.

Participants can pick up their race packets in the FedExForum Grand Lobby on either Thursday, April 2 from 4-7 p.m. or Friday, April 3 from 5 p.m. through the end of halftime. Racers must present a valid government ID for packet pickup. Participants unable to pick up their packets Thursday or Friday will have a final chance on the morning of the race beginning at 7 a.m. Participants are also welcome to bring their own basketball to dribble while running either race. In addition, select food trucks will also be on site with food and beverages for purchase following the race on FedExForum Plaza.

To register for the Grizzlies 5k and for more information on the race route, pre- and post-race details as well as rules and results tracking, please visit grizzlies.com/5k.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

About the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation

Harnessing the power of sport to transform lives, the Grizzlies Foundation is dedicated to closing the Opportunity Gap for children in underserved communities and, since 2004, has focused on finding, funding and creating youth mentoring and development programs that prepare students for success in college and career. Through the Foundation, the Grizzlies have invested over $53 million in schools, community organizations and innovative projects that give students the tools to achieve their full potential. In 2012, the team earned the prestigious Beyond Sport Sports Team of the Year award in acknowledgement of its commitment to meaningful community service. The team was named to the 2013 President’s Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition. In 2017, the foundation was named a finalist for ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year.