Memphis Grizzlies announce single game ticket policy for postponed games

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Mar 13, 2020

Following Wednesday’s announcement that the 2019-20 season would be postponed due to COVID-19 health concerns, the NBA announced Thursday that all games through the next 30 days are postponed.

Single game tickets that have already been purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are eventually not played or played in an empty arena, refunds will be made at the point of purchase, which includesTicketmaster, Ticketmaster affiliates and the Memphis Grizzlies Box Office.

