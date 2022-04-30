Memphis Grizzlies announce second round playoff schedule versus golden state Warriors

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Golden State Warriors in the Second Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Tickets for Games 1 and 2 will be available for purchase on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m. An exclusive presale will be available on Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members. Tickets will be available by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. This marks the fourth time in franchise history the Grizzlies have advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals and the team’s first trip since playing the Warriors in the 2015 conference semifinals. The promotional schedule will be released tomorrow. Below is the Grizzlies’ schedule for the Second Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Game Date Location Time National TV Game 1, presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers Sunday, May 1 Memphis 2:30 p.m. ABC Game 2, presented by FedEx Tuesday, May 3 Memphis 8:30 p.m. TNT Game 3 Saturday, May 7 San Francisco 7:30 p.m. ABC Game 4 Monday, May 9 San Francisco 9 p.m. TNT Game 5*, presented by Ashley HomeStore Wednesday, May 11 Memphis TBD TNT Game 6* Friday, May 13 San Francisco TBD ESPN Game 7* Monday, May 16 Memphis TBD TNT

*If necessary

All Grizzlies postseason games will be carried live on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies Flagship Station, and will feature play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine and analysts Elliot Perry and Michael Wallace. Coverage begins with the pregame show 30 minutes prior to tip-off hosted by Jessica Benson and analyst Jon Roser.

Throughout the Second Round, fans will want to tune-in to Bally Sports Southeast postgame for GRIZZLIES LIVE!, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Postgame shows will feature play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica, analyst Brevin Knight, sideline reporter & host of GRIZZLIES LIVE! Rob Fischer and Grind City Media personality Chris Vernon. The GRIZZLIES LIVE! postgame show will be widely available through cable, satellite and streaming providers across Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi as well as on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. Visit grizzlies.com or check your local listings for channel guides and times.

Grizzlies fans looking for pregame coverage throughout Round 2 can check out Grizzlies Tip-Off, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers, an hour before each game on Grind City Media, Grind City Media on YouTube or the Official Grizzlies Mobile App. Grizzlies Tip-Off is a livestream preview hosted by Rob Fischer and will include the latest news and notes from the NBA as well as commentary from Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace, Meghan Triplett, Kelcey Wright Johnson, Lang Whitaker and more.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies Second Round Playoff Home Games 1 and 2, can do so beginning tomorrow, April 30, at 12 p.m. CT, by calling 1-800-4NBATIX or going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).