Memphis Grizzlies announce partnership with Sissy’s Log Cabin

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they have partnered with Sissy’s Log Cabin, a family-owned and operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service, making Sissy’s Log Cabin the Official Jeweler of the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum.

Beginning with the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, floor seat ticket holders will be able to enjoy an exclusive new photo booth with a professional photographer for the first home game of each round, to give fans the true “Blue Carpet” experience. In addition, fans around FedExForum will see new signage previewing what is to come next season with the Grizzlies and Sissy’s Log Cabin.

Starting with the 2022-23 season, the existing Floor Seat Lounge on the Event Level of FedExForum will be rebranded, with Sissy’s Log Cabin taking over the naming rights of the space. The Floor Seat Lounge is a premium space within FedExForum, featuring all-inclusive food and beverage for all Grizzlies home games. In addition to the Floor Seat Lounge branding, Sissy’s Log Cabin will take over as the official partner of the first two rows of Floor Seats within FedExForum. Floor seat ticket holders will also have an opportunity for special meet-and-greets with Grizzlies VIP Legends. Sissy’s Log Cabin will also be home to exclusive officially licensed Memphis Grizzlies jewelry.

“The partnership between the Memphis Grizzlies and Sissy's Log Cabin is truly historic. Two of the best teams in Memphis are joining forces to bring both customers and fans an extraordinary experience,” said Bill Jones, CEO of Sissy’s Log Cabin. “Our hope is that this partnership shows the people of Memphis and the surrounding areas that Sissy's Log Cabin is committed to excellence. Just as the Grizzlies are the best in the NBA, it's only appropriate that they align themselves with the best in the jewelry industry.”

“We are beyond excited to welcome Sissy’s Log Cabin to the Grizzlies family. They are all about life being more than ordinary, and there is no more extraordinary experience than floor seats for a Grizzlies game. Having the Sissy’s name on the Floor Seat Lounge is a perfect fit,” said Anthony Macri, Vice President of Partnership Marketing for the Memphis Grizzlies. “Sissy’s Log Cabin is dedicated to improving the fan experience, and I anticipate the branded jewelry line will be one of the most sought-after gifts a Grizzlies fan can receive. We look forward to having them on-board as we tip-off the 2022 Playoffs and well into the future.”

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ First Round, Home Games 1 and 2 Playoff Games may do so now by calling 1-800-4NBATIX or going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

About Sissy’s Log Cabin

Founded in 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin is a family-owned and -operated jewelry store with six locations across Arkansas and Tennessee in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Conway and Memphis. Well-known for its extraordinary quality jewelry and exceptional customer service, Sissy’s Log Cabin offers a spectacular selection of diamonds, jewelry, estate jewelry, and fine gifts.