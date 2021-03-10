Memphis Grizzlies announce partnership with Hennessy

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they have partnered with Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac and Official Spirit of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and USA Basketball. The Grizzlies are one of ten NBA teams partnering with Hennessy, aiding in their goal of elevating the brand’s existing NBA sponsorship on a local level.

Starting in the second half of this season, Hennessy will present a new digital video content series entitled the Grizzlies Small Business Spotlight. The digital series will focus on elevating the awareness of minority-owned businesses in Memphis as well as creating engagement opportunities, with a specific focus in 2020-21 on Black-owned businesses. Thanks to the Hennessy partnership, highlighted businesses will receive in-arena signage during select Grizzlies games and a 30-second radio spot on 92.9 FM ESPN, the flagship radio station of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Starting with the 2021-22 season, the existing Club Box area on the Pinnacle Level of FedExForum will be rebranded, with Hennessy taking over the naming rights of the space. The Hennessy Club Boxes are a premium space within FedExForum, featuring semi-private boxes with all-inclusive food and beverage for all Grizzlies home games.

“These partnerships are a natural extension of our overall NBA programming, allowing us to engage with and impact NBA fans on a local level,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. “We look forward to bringing Hennessy's Never Stop. Never Settle’ ethos to life through custom activations that reflect and celebrate the spirit of each of these regional communities.”

“We are excited to enhance the fan experience through partnership with Hennessy, including our popular Club Boxes. And we are honored to work with Hennessy to celebrate minority-owned small businesses in and around Memphis. These businesses are the lifeblood of our community and we look forward to raising a glass to their success,” said Anthony Macri, Vice President of Partnership Marketing, Memphis Grizzlies.

ABOUT HENNESSY

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy’s spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The Maison’s success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.