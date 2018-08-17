KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Memphis Grizzlies announce new Game Packs for 2018-19 season

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Aug 17, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating the 18th season of Grizzlies basketball by introducing all-new 22- and 10-Game Packs for the 2018-19 season. Select Packs are on sale now.

Fans looking to catch more Grizzlies action with even greater savings can choose between two 22-Game Packs that allow fans to experience half of the team’s home slate for as little as $13 per game ($286 total). Plus, when fans purchase a 22-Game Pack, they will have the option to have a monthly payment plan through December as well as receive access to exclusive Grizzlies events. Additionally, 22-Game Packs are available in select courtside and plaza level seating with limited availability.

Starting at just $17 per game ($170 total), the 10-Game Packs come in three options: Weekend Pack, Big Game Pack and Flex Pack featuring new locations including limited availability in the lower bowl. Both packs feature several contests against some of the NBA’s elite, with each option including one game featuring the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry (March 27 & April 10) and one game featuring LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 8 & Feb. 25). Additionally, the Weekend Plan includes the Grizzlies’ Home Opener on Friday, October 19. The Big Game Plan includes the nationally televised 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game on TNT against Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Jan. 21 and lone visits from the Oklahoma City Thunder, featuring Russell Westbrook and Paul George on Monday, March 25, and the Boston Celtics, featuring Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Newly added this season is the 10-game Flex Plan which allows fans to create their own personalized pack. Starting for as low as $17 per game ($170 total), fans will have the opportunity to choose 10 of their favorite matchups from a select list of games. For more information about the 10-game Flex Plan, fans can call (901) 888-HOOP and speak with an Account Executive.

Fans can purchase 22-Game Packs now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at grizzlies.com. 10-Game Packs will go on sale on Monday, August 27 at 9 a.m. Game Packs along with Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long.

22-GAME PACKS

BEALE STREET BLUE PACK
Saturday Oct. 6 Indiana Pacers
Friday Oct. 12 Houston Rockets
Friday Oct. 19 Atlanta Hawks (Home Opener)
Tuesday Oct. 30 Washington Wizards
Monday Nov. 12 Utah Jazz
Mondays Nov. 19 Dallas Mavericks
Sunday Nov. 25 New York Knicks
Wednesday Dec. 5 Los Angeles Clippers
Wednesday Dec. 12 Portland Trail Blazers
Saturday Dec. 15 Houston Rockets
Saturday Dec. 29 Boston Celtics
Friday Jan. 4 Brooklyn Nets
Wednesday Jan. 16 Milwaukee Bucks
Wednesday Jan. 23 Charlotte Hornets
Friday Jan. 25 Sacramento Kings
Monday Jan. 28 Denver Nuggets
Saturday Feb. 9 New Orleans Pelicans
Tuesday Feb. 12 San Antonio Spurs
Monday Feb. 25 Los Angeles Lakers
Sunday March 10 Orlando Magic
Saturday March 23 Minnesota Timberwolves
Wednesday March 27 Golden State Warriors
GRIZZ GOLD PACK
Friday Oct. 5 Atlanta Hawks
Saturday Oct. 27 Phoenix Suns
Wednesday Nov. 7 Denver Nuggets
Saturday Nov. 10 Philadelphia 76ers
Friday Nov. 16 Sacramento Kings
Tuesday Nov. 27 Toronto Raptors
Saturday Dec. 8 Los Angeles Lakers
Friday Dec. 14 Miami Heat
Wednesday Dec. 26 Cleveland Cavaliers
Wednesday Jan. 2 Detroit Pistons
Wednesday Jan. 9 San Antonio Spurs
Monday Jan. 21 New Orleans Pelicans (MLK Jr. Day Game)
Saturday Jan. 26 Indiana Pacers
Tuesday Feb. 5 Minnesota Timberwolves
Friday Feb. 22 Los Angeles Clippers
Wednesday Feb. 27 Chicago Bulls
Tuesday March 5 Portland Trail Blazers
Friday March 8 Utah jazz
Wednesday March 20 Houston Rockets
Monday March 25 Oklahoma City Thunder
Sunday April 7 Dallas Mavericks
Wednesday April 10 Golden State Warriors

10-GAME PACKS

WEEKEND PACK
Friday Oct. 19 Atlanta Hawks (Home Opener)
Friday Nov. 16 Sacramento Kings
Sunday Nov. 25 New York Knicks
Saturday Dec. 8 Los Angeles Lakers
Friday Dec. 14 Miami Heat
Friday Jan. 4 Brooklyn Nets
Saturday Jan. 26 Indiana Pacers
Friday Feb. 22 Los Angeles Clippers
Friday March 8 Utah Jazz
Wednesday March 27 Golden State Warriors
BIG GAME PACK
Saturday Oct. 27 Phoenix Suns
Saturday Nov. 10 Philadelphia 76ers
Tuesday Nov. 27 Toronto Raptors
Saturday Dec. 15 Houston Rockets
Saturday Dec. 29 Boston Celtics
Monday Jan. 21 New Orleans Pelicans (MLK Jr. Day Game)
Tuesday Feb. 5 Minnesota Timberwolves
Monday Feb. 25 Los Angeles Lakers
Monday March 25 Oklahoma City Thunder
Wednesday April 10 Golden State Warriors

Flex Plan

Create your own personalized 10-game ticket package. (Some restrictions may apply).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018/19 Season Tickets, 22- and 10-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

