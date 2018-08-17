Memphis Grizzlies announce new Game Packs for 2018-19 season
The Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating the 18th season of Grizzlies basketball by introducing all-new 22- and 10-Game Packs for the 2018-19 season. Select Packs are on sale now.
Fans looking to catch more Grizzlies action with even greater savings can choose between two 22-Game Packs that allow fans to experience half of the team’s home slate for as little as $13 per game ($286 total). Plus, when fans purchase a 22-Game Pack, they will have the option to have a monthly payment plan through December as well as receive access to exclusive Grizzlies events. Additionally, 22-Game Packs are available in select courtside and plaza level seating with limited availability.
Starting at just $17 per game ($170 total), the 10-Game Packs come in three options: Weekend Pack, Big Game Pack and Flex Pack featuring new locations including limited availability in the lower bowl. Both packs feature several contests against some of the NBA’s elite, with each option including one game featuring the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry (March 27 & April 10) and one game featuring LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 8 & Feb. 25). Additionally, the Weekend Plan includes the Grizzlies’ Home Opener on Friday, October 19. The Big Game Plan includes the nationally televised 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game on TNT against Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Jan. 21 and lone visits from the Oklahoma City Thunder, featuring Russell Westbrook and Paul George on Monday, March 25, and the Boston Celtics, featuring Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, on Saturday, Dec. 29.
Newly added this season is the 10-game Flex Plan which allows fans to create their own personalized pack. Starting for as low as $17 per game ($170 total), fans will have the opportunity to choose 10 of their favorite matchups from a select list of games. For more information about the 10-game Flex Plan, fans can call (901) 888-HOOP and speak with an Account Executive.
Fans can purchase 22-Game Packs now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at grizzlies.com. 10-Game Packs will go on sale on Monday, August 27 at 9 a.m. Game Packs along with Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long.
22-GAME PACKS
|BEALE STREET BLUE PACK
|Saturday
|Oct. 6
|Indiana Pacers
|Friday
|Oct. 12
|Houston Rockets
|Friday
|Oct. 19
|Atlanta Hawks (Home Opener)
|Tuesday
|Oct. 30
|Washington Wizards
|Monday
|Nov. 12
|Utah Jazz
|Mondays
|Nov. 19
|Dallas Mavericks
|Sunday
|Nov. 25
|New York Knicks
|Wednesday
|Dec. 5
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Wednesday
|Dec. 12
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Saturday
|Dec. 15
|Houston Rockets
|Saturday
|Dec. 29
|Boston Celtics
|Friday
|Jan. 4
|Brooklyn Nets
|Wednesday
|Jan. 16
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Wednesday
|Jan. 23
|Charlotte Hornets
|Friday
|Jan. 25
|Sacramento Kings
|Monday
|Jan. 28
|Denver Nuggets
|Saturday
|Feb. 9
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Tuesday
|Feb. 12
|San Antonio Spurs
|Monday
|Feb. 25
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Sunday
|March 10
|Orlando Magic
|Saturday
|March 23
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Wednesday
|March 27
|Golden State Warriors
|GRIZZ GOLD PACK
|Friday
|Oct. 5
|Atlanta Hawks
|Saturday
|Oct. 27
|Phoenix Suns
|Wednesday
|Nov. 7
|Denver Nuggets
|Saturday
|Nov. 10
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Friday
|Nov. 16
|Sacramento Kings
|Tuesday
|Nov. 27
|Toronto Raptors
|Saturday
|Dec. 8
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Friday
|Dec. 14
|Miami Heat
|Wednesday
|Dec. 26
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Wednesday
|Jan. 2
|Detroit Pistons
|Wednesday
|Jan. 9
|San Antonio Spurs
|Monday
|Jan. 21
|New Orleans Pelicans (MLK Jr. Day Game)
|Saturday
|Jan. 26
|Indiana Pacers
|Tuesday
|Feb. 5
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Friday
|Feb. 22
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Wednesday
|Feb. 27
|Chicago Bulls
|Tuesday
|March 5
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Friday
|March 8
|Utah jazz
|Wednesday
|March 20
|Houston Rockets
|Monday
|March 25
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Sunday
|April 7
|Dallas Mavericks
|Wednesday
|April 10
|Golden State Warriors
10-GAME PACKS
|WEEKEND PACK
|Friday
|Oct. 19
|Atlanta Hawks (Home Opener)
|Friday
|Nov. 16
|Sacramento Kings
|Sunday
|Nov. 25
|New York Knicks
|Saturday
|Dec. 8
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Friday
|Dec. 14
|Miami Heat
|Friday
|Jan. 4
|Brooklyn Nets
|Saturday
|Jan. 26
|Indiana Pacers
|Friday
|Feb. 22
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Friday
|March 8
|Utah Jazz
|Wednesday
|March 27
|Golden State Warriors
|BIG GAME PACK
|Saturday
|Oct. 27
|Phoenix Suns
|Saturday
|Nov. 10
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Tuesday
|Nov. 27
|Toronto Raptors
|Saturday
|Dec. 15
|Houston Rockets
|Saturday
|Dec. 29
|Boston Celtics
|Monday
|Jan. 21
|New Orleans Pelicans (MLK Jr. Day Game)
|Tuesday
|Feb. 5
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Monday
|Feb. 25
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Monday
|March 25
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Wednesday
|April 10
|Golden State Warriors
Flex Plan
Create your own personalized 10-game ticket package. (Some restrictions may apply).
Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018/19 Season Tickets, 22- and 10-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP.