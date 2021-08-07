Memphis Grizzlies announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 roster

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s 16-player roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. The event will be held from Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Las Vegas, Nevada. The full roster is below.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2021 ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Pre-Draft Team Last Played Nationality NBA Yrs 23 Santi Aldama F 6-11 224 1/10/2001 Loyola (MD) Loyola (MD) (NCAA) Spain R 22 Desmond Bane G/F 6-6 215 6/25/1998 TCU Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 11 Shaq Buchanan G 6-3 190 1/30/1997 Murray State Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 7 Ahmad Caver G 6-2 174 9/12/1996 Old Dominion Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. G 6-0 170 10/7/1997 Maryland Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 32 Darnell Cowart F/C 6-8 280 10/16/1998 Murray State Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 46 John Konchar G/F 6-4 ¾ 210 3/22/1996 Fort Wayne Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 2 30 Sean McDermott G/F 6-6 195 11/3/1996 Butler Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 25 Sam Merrill G 6-4 197 5/15/1996 Utah State Milwaukee Bucks (NBA) USA 1 26 Ben Moore F 6-8 220 5/13/1995 SMU South East Melbourne (NBL) USA 1 5 Yves Pons G/F 6-6 215 5/7/1999 Tennessee Tennessee (NCAA) Haiti R 20 Olivier Sarr C 7-0 243 2/20/1999 Kentucky Kentucky (NCAA) France R 35 Killian Tillie F/C 6-10 220 3/5/1998 Gonzaga Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) France 1 2 Xavier Tillman Sr. F/C 6-8 245 1/12/1999 Michigan State Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 21 Keaton Wallace G 6-3 185 2/26/1999 Texas-San Antonio Texas-San Antonio (NCAA) USA R 0 Romeo Weems F 6-7 210 6/9/2001 DePaul DePaul (NCAA) USA R 8 Ziaire Williams G/F 6-8 ¼ 185 9/12/2001 Stanford Stanford (NCAA) USA R

Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajaković will serve as head coach of the summer league team in Las Vegas.

Memphis will tip-off its schedule against the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. (all times Central) on Monday, Aug. 9, at the Cox Pavilion. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Grizzlies’ schedule also features matchups with the Miami Heat at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 (NBATV), the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 (ESPNU) and Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 (NBATV).

The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After each team plays four games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 (ESPN). The 28 teams that do not participate in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

Every MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game will air live on television with ESPN networks and ESPN combining to televise 75 games. Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 are on sale at NBAEvents.com.

For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies participation in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit grizzlies.com for Grind City Media coverage. Grind City Media will provide exclusive video and daily podcasts and analysis throughout both summer leagues. For more information, visit at grizzlies.com or GrindCityMedia.com, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).