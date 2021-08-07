Memphis Grizzlies announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 roster
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s 16-player roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. The event will be held from Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Las Vegas, Nevada. The full roster is below.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2021 ROSTER
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Pre-Draft Team
|Last Played
|Nationality
|NBA Yrs
|
23
|
Santi Aldama
|
F
|
6-11
|
224
|
1/10/2001
|
Loyola (MD)
|
Loyola (MD) (NCAA)
|
Spain
|
R
|
22
|
Desmond Bane
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
215
|
6/25/1998
|
TCU
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
USA
|
1
|
11
|
Shaq Buchanan
|
G
|
6-3
|
190
|
1/30/1997
|
Murray State
|
Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
|
USA
|
R
|
7
|
Ahmad Caver
|
G
|
6-2
|
174
|
9/12/1996
|
Old Dominion
|
Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
|
USA
|
R
|
1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
G
|
6-0
|
170
|
10/7/1997
|
Maryland
|
Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
|
USA
|
R
|
32
|
Darnell Cowart
|
F/C
|
6-8
|
280
|
10/16/1998
|
Murray State
|
Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
|
USA
|
R
|
46
|
John Konchar
|
G/F
|
6-4 ¾
|
210
|
3/22/1996
|
Fort Wayne
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
USA
|
2
|
30
|
Sean McDermott
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
195
|
11/3/1996
|
Butler
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
USA
|
1
|
25
|
Sam Merrill
|
G
|
6-4
|
197
|
5/15/1996
|
Utah State
|
Milwaukee Bucks (NBA)
|
USA
|
1
|
26
|
Ben Moore
|
F
|
6-8
|
220
|
5/13/1995
|
SMU
|
South East Melbourne (NBL)
|
USA
|
1
|
5
|
Yves Pons
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
215
|
5/7/1999
|
Tennessee
|
Tennessee (NCAA)
|
Haiti
|
R
|
20
|
Olivier Sarr
|
C
|
7-0
|
243
|
2/20/1999
|
Kentucky
|
Kentucky (NCAA)
|
France
|
R
|
35
|
Killian Tillie
|
F/C
|
6-10
|
220
|
3/5/1998
|
Gonzaga
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
France
|
1
|
2
|
Xavier Tillman Sr.
|
F/C
|
6-8
|
245
|
1/12/1999
|
Michigan State
|
Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)
|
USA
|
1
|
21
|
Keaton Wallace
|
G
|
6-3
|
185
|
2/26/1999
|
Texas-San Antonio
|
Texas-San Antonio (NCAA)
|
USA
|
R
|
0
|
Romeo Weems
|
F
|
6-7
|
210
|
6/9/2001
|
DePaul
|
DePaul (NCAA)
|
USA
|
R
|
8
|
Ziaire Williams
|
G/F
|
6-8 ¼
|
185
|
9/12/2001
|
Stanford
|
Stanford (NCAA)
|
USA
|
R
Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajaković will serve as head coach of the summer league team in Las Vegas.
Memphis will tip-off its schedule against the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. (all times Central) on Monday, Aug. 9, at the Cox Pavilion. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Grizzlies’ schedule also features matchups with the Miami Heat at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 (NBATV), the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 (ESPNU) and Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 (NBATV).
The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After each team plays four games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 (ESPN). The 28 teams that do not participate in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.
Every MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game will air live on television with ESPN networks and ESPN combining to televise 75 games. Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 are on sale at NBAEvents.com.
For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies participation in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit grizzlies.com for Grind City Media coverage. Grind City Media will provide exclusive video and daily podcasts and analysis throughout both summer leagues. For more information, visit at grizzlies.com or GrindCityMedia.com, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).