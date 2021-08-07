Memphis Grizzlies announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 roster

KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s 16-player roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. The event will be held from Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Las Vegas, Nevada. The full roster is below.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2021 ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Pre-Draft Team Last Played Nationality NBA Yrs

23

Santi Aldama

F

6-11

224

1/10/2001

Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) (NCAA)

Spain

R

22

Desmond Bane

G/F

6-6

215

6/25/1998

TCU

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

1

11

Shaq Buchanan

G

6-3

190

1/30/1997

Murray State

Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

USA

R

7

Ahmad Caver

G

6-2

174

9/12/1996

Old Dominion

Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

USA

R

1

Anthony Cowan Jr.

G

6-0

170

10/7/1997

Maryland

Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

USA

R

32

Darnell Cowart

F/C

6-8

280

10/16/1998

Murray State

Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

USA

R

46

John Konchar

G/F

6-4 ¾

210

3/22/1996

Fort Wayne

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

2

30

Sean McDermott

G/F

6-6

195

11/3/1996

Butler

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

1

25

Sam Merrill

G

6-4

197

5/15/1996

Utah State

Milwaukee Bucks (NBA)

USA

1

26

Ben Moore

F

6-8

220

5/13/1995

SMU

South East Melbourne (NBL)

USA

1

5

Yves Pons

G/F

6-6

215

5/7/1999

Tennessee

Tennessee (NCAA)

Haiti

R

20

Olivier Sarr

C

7-0

243

2/20/1999

Kentucky

Kentucky (NCAA)

France

R

35

Killian Tillie

F/C

6-10

220

3/5/1998

Gonzaga

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

France

1

2

Xavier Tillman Sr.

F/C

6-8

245

1/12/1999

Michigan State

Memphis Grizzlies (NBA)

USA

1

21

Keaton Wallace

G

6-3

185

2/26/1999

Texas-San Antonio

Texas-San Antonio (NCAA)

USA

R

0

Romeo Weems

F

6-7

210

6/9/2001

DePaul

DePaul (NCAA)

USA

R

8

Ziaire Williams

G/F

6-8 ¼

185

9/12/2001

Stanford

Stanford (NCAA)

USA

R

Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajaković will serve as head coach of the summer league team in Las Vegas.

Memphis will tip-off its schedule against the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m. (all times Central) on Monday, Aug. 9, at the Cox Pavilion. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Grizzlies’ schedule also features matchups with the Miami Heat at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 (NBATV), the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 (ESPNU) and Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 (NBATV).

The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After each team plays four games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 (ESPN). The 28 teams that do not participate in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

Every MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game will air live on television with ESPN networks and ESPN combining to televise 75 games. Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 are on sale at NBAEvents.com.

For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies participation in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit grizzlies.com for Grind City Media coverage. Grind City Media will provide exclusive video and daily podcasts and analysis throughout both summer leagues. For more information, visit at grizzlies.com or GrindCityMedia.com, like Grind City Media on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@GrindCityMedia).

