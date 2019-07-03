Memphis Grizzlies announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 roster

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that Bruno Caboclo, Ivan Rabb and Yuta Watanabe will headline the team’s 15-man roster at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019. The event will be held from July 5-15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2019 ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Pre-Draft Team Last Played Nationality NBA Yrs 19 Peyton Aldridge F 6-8 225 11/10/1995 Davidson Vanoli Cremona (Italy) USA R 27 Shaq Buchanan G 6-3 190 1/30/1997 Murray State Murray State (NCAA) USA R 5 Bruno Caboclo F 6-9 205 9/21/1995 Pinheiros (Brazil) Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) Brazil 5 36 Keenan Evans G 6-3 190 8/23/1996 Texas Tech Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League) USA R 8 Dusty Hannahs G 6-3 210 9/2/1993 Arkansas Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 16 Tyler Harvey G 6-4 185 7/17/1993 Eastern Washington Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 29 Lyle Hexom F 6-8 225 3/2/1995 Peru State Peru State (NAIA) USA R 46 John Konchar G 6-5 210 3/22/1996 Purdue Fort Wayne Purdue Fort Wayne (NCAA) USA R 28 Ben Lawson C 7-1 230 6/12/1995 Western Kentucky Fukuoka Rizing (Japan) UK R 37 Paris Lee G 6-0 185 4/20/1995 Illinois State Port of Antwerp (Belgium) USA R 14 Doral Moore C 7-1 280 1/21/1997 Wake Forest Memphis Hustle (NBA G League) USA R 10 Ivan Rabb F/C 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 2 26 Simi Shittu F/C 6-10 240 11/7/1999 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt (NCAA) UK R 4 Julian Washburn F 6-8 210 12/18/1991 UTEP Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) USA 1 18 Yuta Watanabe F 6-9 205 10/13/1994 George Washington Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) Japan 1

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 will feature all 30 NBA teams as well as the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, and ESPN networks and NBA TV will combine to televise the entire 11-day, 83-game schedule live. All 32 teams will play four preliminary games each, and the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament, which will culminate with a Championship Game on July 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 (all times Central).

The Grizzlies’ preliminary schedule tips-off on July 6 at 6 p.m. against the Indiana Pacers at the Cox Pavilion (NBA TV). The Grizzlies then will play a trio of games at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 7 at 10:30 p.m. against the Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN2), July 9 at 6:30 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns (ESPN2) and July 11 at 9:30 p.m. against the Boston Celtics (ESPN2).

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will serve as head coach in Las Vegas, and he will be joined on the sidelines by assistant coaches Vitaly Potapenko, Brad Jones, J.J. Outlaw, Brett Burman, Alex Lloyd and Michael Noyes.

