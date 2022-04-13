Memphis Grizzlies announce local broadcast and Bally Sports Southeast schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies’ First Round Playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast, the exclusive regional home of the Memphis Grizzlies. The network will televise every regionally available First Round game between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, marking the first time the two teams have met in the postseason.

Games will continue to broadcast regionally on Bally Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, and will be streamed on the Bally Sports app. Games will feature play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica, analyst Brevin Knight and sideline reporter & host of GRIZZLIES LIVE! Rob Fischer. The regional telecast will be anchored by the network’s pre- and postgame show, GRIZZLIES LIVE!, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Coverage of each game begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off with GRIZZLIES LIVE! Pregame, and will be followed by postgame analysis hosted by Fischer featuring Knight and Pranica. Plus, for all home games, Grind City Media personality Chris Vernon will continue his analysis during GRIZZLIES LIVE! Pregame and GRIZZLIES LIVE! Postgame. Game telecasts will be widely available through cable, satellite and streaming providers across Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi as well as on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. Content will also be available on Twitter @GrizzOnBally.

All Grizzlies postseason games will also be carried live on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies Flagship Station, and will feature play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine and analysts Elliot Perry and Michael Wallace. Coverage begins with the pregame show 30 minutes prior to tip-off hosted by Jessica Benson and analyst Jon Roser.

NBA Playoffs on Bally Sports Southeast – First Round: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Location Date/Time (CT) National TV Game 1 Memphis Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. ESPN Game 2 Memphis Tuesday, April 19 at TBD TBD Game 3 Minnesota Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. TNT Game 4 Minnesota Saturday, April 23 at TBD ESPN Game 5* Memphis Tuesday, April 26 at TBD TBD Game 6* Minnesota Friday, April 29 at TBD TBD Game 7* Memphis Sunday, May 1 at TBD TBD *If necessary Start times include Grizzlies LIVE! Pregame show. Schedule is subject to change, please check local listings.

Tickets for Home Games 1 and 2 of the Grizzlies First Round Playoffs matchups on April 16 and April 19 are available for purchase now. There is a limit of four tickets per game, and tickets are available for purchase by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX or by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

