Memphis Grizzlies announce first round Playoff schedule; tickets for Home Games 3 and 4 go on sale Monday, May 24, at 2 p.m.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that Playoff tickets for Home Games 3 and 4 of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs will be available for purchase Monday, May 24, at 2 p.m., including a limited number of six-person suite nights. Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. There is a limit of four tickets per purchase. An exclusive presale is available on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members. Grizzlies fans interested in becoming an MVP Season Ticket Member to gain access to playoff tickets can call (901) 888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com/tickets.

The Grizzlies will make their 11th trip to the NBA Playoffs and first appearance since 2017 against the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in the Western Conference First Round. Below is the Grizzlies’ schedule for the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs:

Game Location Date Game 1 Utah Sunday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. Game 2 Utah Wednesday, May 26 at 9:00 p.m. Game 3 Memphis Saturday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. Game 4 Memphis Monday, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. Game 5* Utah Wednesday, June 2 at TBD Game 6* Memphis Friday, June 4 at TBD Game 7* Utah Sunday, June 6 at TBD

New this season, fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, socially-distanced, six-person suite night. These private, single game suite nights include parking, with food and beverage available for purchase. A limited number of suites are available. For more information, fans are encouraged to call 901-888-HOOP.

In accordance with the arena’s COVID-19 policies, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask as well as practice social distancing, including maintaining at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals while in the concourses. In addition, other FedExForum policy changes made in advance of the 2020-21 regular season will remain in effect for the postseason. This includes mobile ticketing and contactless transactions at concession stands. The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) with X-ray machines used in lieu of manual searches. There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those without bags.

Tickets will be available for purchase by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.