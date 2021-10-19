Memphis Grizzlies announce festivities for Home Opener tomorrow night vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Memphis Grizzlies will host their 2021-22 regular season Home Opener tomorrow night, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum. In addition to the return of the Next Gen Grizz, Grizzlies fans will have multiple opportunities to celebrate their home team well before the opening tip. A limited number of tickets are still available to Wednesday’s Home Opener and can be purchased at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Starting with Opening Night, all guests in attendance will need to provide proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination. Click here for more information and details on all health & safety entry policies and protocols. Guests are also encouraged to arrive early and leave bags at home, as delays entering FedExForum are expected.

The Claw Crew will be tipping off festivities with Mountain Dew Street Corners throughout the day, giving fans an opportunity to win tickets to the Home Opener, autographed items and other Grizzlies prizes. Fans can follow @memgrizz on Twitter to find out where the Claw Crew will be popping up throughout the city.

Grizzlies fans are invited to arrive early and hit the FedExForum Plaza to enjoy the Home Opener Party starting at 5:30 p.m., with live music featuring City Mix. The party will extend onto Beale Street where Grizzline will hold a special performance at 6 p.m. and then parade with fans to FedExForum.

Festivities will be in full swing inside FedExForum when doors open at 6 p.m with the first 10,000 fans in attendance receiving a Beale Street Blue Nxt Gen Grizz T-shirt when they arrive for the game. There will be many featured performances to enjoy throughout FedExForum including a pregame arena show with Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band on the Slim and Husky’s Soundstage, DJ Mic Tee on the Plaza Concourse and the Terrace Level Party with Devin Crutcher and The Groove at the top of the North escalator near Section 228. Guests looking to showcase their Grizzlies fandom can stop by various stations around the concourses for photos, sign making and a newly added caricature station near Section 116. The Grizz Girls will also be in attendance pregame for meet and greet and photo opportunities.

Grind City fans will want to be in their seats well before tip-off as a special National Anthem performance will be given by Memphis native and Motown Gospel and Capitol CMG Recording Artist Evvie McKinney. To follow, Crunk phenom and Memphis native Duke Deuce will take the stage for introductions in a showcase produced by Boo Mitchell of Royal Studios. During halftime, fans will be treated to another display of Memphis music when Memphis legend Project Pat, backed by the legendary Royal Studios All Stars, performs along with Memphis-raised CMG Artist Big Boogie. In-game performances throughout the evening will include appearances from fan favorites Grizz, the Grizz Girls, Grizzline and the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas.

Attendees can make their way to the Grizzlies Den, A Fanatics Experience, to check out all-new Grizzlies gear for the 21-22 Season. In addition, fans can grab tomorrow’s item of the game, the Grizzlies ‘Game On’ Schedule Tee, listing all 41 home games on the back.

New to FedExForum this season, fans can enjoy the WynnBET Sports Bar located on the Plaza Level of FedExForum. The space will be the first of its kind at FedExForum, as it will be open for both game days and select non-event days throughout the year. To celebrate the opening of the sports bar, WynnBET players in Tennessee will receive an exclusive Grizzlies-focused boosted parlay in advance of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening night.

Grizz Nation can stop by the Pinnacle Financial Partners photo booth, at both the FedExForum Plaza Party and outside section 105 on the Plaza Level. For a limited time, fans who open a new Grizzlies Banking checking account with Pinnacle Financial Partners will receive a $200 Mastercard gift card.

For those unable to come out to the game at FedExForum, fans can catch all the action live on Bally Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. The game will also be available on the Bally Sports app, a free app that provides live streaming video of Bally Sports content through programming distributors. The voice of the Grizzlies, Pete Pranica, will call the game alongside analyst Brevin Knight with Rob Fischer reporting courtside. Coverage on Bally Sports Southeast will begin at 6 p.m. CT with an extended Grizzlies LIVE pregame show, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers, broadcast live from Lit Lounge inside FedExForum. Fisher will host the pregame show alongside Knight and Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon.

In addition, fans can listen to tomorrow night’s action game action on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio featuring play-by-play broadcaster Eric Hasseltine and analyst Elliot Perry. Pregame coverage, hosted by Jessica Benson, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Fans can also tune-in to the game on their mobile devices through the Official Grizzlies Mobile App.

Starting at just $10, single game tickets for all Grizzlies regular season games are on sale now and available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Fans can purchase 22- and 10-Game Packs by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at grizzlies.com/tickets/game-packs. Game Packs along with Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).