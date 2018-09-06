Memphis Grizzlies announce fall 2018 round town tour events

As the opening of the 2018-19 NBA season draws near, the Memphis Grizzlies are inviting Grizz Nation to celebrate with them at several fan-friendly Grizzlies-themed events throughout Grind City, including the fan-favorite Open Practice & Scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 29 and multiple Memphis festivals throughout September and October.

The Grizzlies will tip-off events with appearances at Levitt Shell with special performances from Grizzline. Festivities will continue throughout the fall with FedExForum Food Truck Fridays beginning September 14 on the FedExForum Plaza where attendees can experience the mobile food movement and test drive Season Tickets on select Fridays this fall. In addition, fans can expect appearances, giveaways and live music at the Germantown (Sept. 8 & 9) and Cooper Young (Sept. 15) festivals. MVP Season Ticket Members can also enjoy an exclusive MVP Hospitality Tent at the Cooper Young Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. Fans who want to become first-time MVP Season Ticket Members and receive exclusive Grizzlies experiences can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP and speaking with an Account Executive.

The Grizzlies will wrap up September with the annual Open Practice & Scrimmage to be held Saturday, Sept. 29 at FedExForum. This full-team practice and scrimmage will give Grizzlies fans a first-look at the 2018-19 squad including fan favorites Marc Gasol and Mike Conley plus newcomers Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and more. Led by Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Open Practice & Scrimmage will also include entertainment from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more, plus fan giveaways. The scrimmage is free to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for a noon start. Fans who register for Grizzlies E-News upon entry will receive a free pair of Grizzlies sunglasses. Fans can also take advantage of the 50% off fan appreciation sale in the Grizz Den and visit Legend’s Lounge to view a historical Grizzlies, uniform exhibit.

Prior to the Open Practice & Scrimmage, MVP Season Ticket Members are invited to attend a State of the Franchise Chalk Talk with Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff beginning at 10:30 a.m. at FedExForum. In addition, single game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29. Tickets start for as low as $10 and can be purchased at grizzlies.com, the FedExForum Box Office or by calling 1-800-4-NBA-TIX.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the season on the road as they take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, October 17. The team will return back to Memphis for the Home Opener set for Friday, October 19 as the Grizzlies take on the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum.

Date Event Location Time Additional Details Sept. 6 Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special performance by Grizzline. Sept. 8 & 9 Germantown Festival Germantown Civic Club Noon – 6 p.m. Find us near the tennis courts to shop Grizzlies merchandise and a chance win great prizes. Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 14 Food Truck Fridays FedExForum 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 14 Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special performance by the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas. Sept. 15 Cooper Young Festival Cooper St. and Young Ave. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Live music from the Grizzlies Stage at Young Ave. & Meda St. (MVP Hospitality tent from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. for invited Season Ticket Members). Sept. 21 Food Truck Fridays FedExForum 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 22 Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special appearance by Grizzlies two-way player Yuta Watanabe and New Hustle Head Coach Brad Jones. Sept. 27 Move it Memphis 5K Loflin Yard 6:30 p.m. Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 28 Food Truck Fridays FedExForum 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Sept. 29 Grizzlies Open Practice & Scrimmage FedExForum Noon First live look at your 2018-19 Memphis Grizzlies. Oct. 4 Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special performance by the Blue Bunch. Oct. 5 Food Truck Fridays FedExForum 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Register for Grizzlies E-News to receive two free tickets to a pre-season game. Oct. 5 Grizzlies vs. Hawks (pre-season) FedExForum 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Grizzlies vs. Pacers (pre-season) FedExForum 7 p.m. Oct. 11 Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special performance by the Grizzline. Oct. 12 Grizzlies vs. Rockets (pre-season) FedExForum 7 p.m. Oct. 18 Grizz Night @ Levitt Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special performance by the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas. Oct. 19 Home Opener vs. Atlanta Hawks FedExForum 7 p.m. More details will be provided at a later date. Oct. 20 LeBonheur Pumpkin Run Ridgeway Center 7-9 a.m. Special performance by Grizzline. Oct. 27 & 28 River Arts Fest Riverside Dr. TBD

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz)