Memphis Grizzlies announce dates for 2018 Regional Caravan Tour

The Memphis Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South for their Sixth Annual 2018 Regional Caravan Tour, set to tip-off on Friday, August 17 at AutoZone Park and continue throughout August and Labor Day Weekend with six scheduled stops in Memphis, Little Rock (AR), Jackson (MS), Birmingham (AL), Jackson (TN) and Nashville (TN). This year’s caravan includes participation by Grizzlies Entertainment Teams and meet and greet opportunities with Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks and other special guests during select stops on the tour.

Brooks will join team mascot Grizz, members of the Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew on this year’s tour which includes visits to various MiLB teams including Memphis’ own Redbirds, Arkansas Travelers, Mississippi Braves, Birmingham Barons, Jackson Generals and Nashville Sounds. During these stops, the Grizzlies invite Grizz Nation fans of all ages to join them in celebrating the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. Fans attending these caravan stops will have the chance to attend meet and greets, autograph sessions, photo opportunities and participate in contests and games with Grizzlies players and personalities.

The Caravan Tour will tip-off at AutoZone Park for Grit Grind Night on Friday, August 17 when the Memphis Redbirds take on the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. The Redbirds will be sporting the fourth annual Grizzlies-themed Redbirds jerseys which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit both the Redbirds and Grizzlies’ Community Foundations. Jerseys will be signed by Redbirds players postgame. In addition, attendees can enjoy inflatables on the plaza pregame and take photos with Grizz, the Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew. Fans who wish to attend Grizzlies Night at AutoZone Park and Grizzlies Opening Night at FedExForum this October can purchase a limited-time ticket package here that allows them to support both their favorite Memphis teams.

The tour will then be making stops across the Mid-South in the following weeks including an Aug. 26 stop in Birmingham, AL where the Grizzlies are set to play a preseason game against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 2. In addition, five of the six scheduled stops will also include free, one-hour Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics presented by Nike. The clinics will be hosted by team staff and the scheduled player for each stop. Pre-registration is available and recommended at grizzlies.com/youthbasketball and will be capped at 100 participants per stop. Regional Caravan Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics are open to boys and girls ages 7-14. If space is available, day-of registration is open 30 minutes before each clinic starts at the designated location. Please check grizzlies.com/youthbasketball for updates on clinic availability and player participation.

In addition, the Grizzlies have partnered with Memphis Tourism to offer fans at each regional stop some amazing prizes. Fans will have the opportunity to win a “Weekend to Memphis Getaway Package” for two at each of the caravan stops by signing up for Grizzlies E-News. The package includes a two-night hotel stay at a downtown hotel within close proximity to FedExForum, tickets to a predetermined Grizzlies game, Grizzlies swag and passes to local Memphis attractions. Fans can learn more about Memphis, the home of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, at memphistravel.com.

Fans can follow the Regional Caravan through its scheduled stops and receive caravan updates online at grizzlies.com and on all affiliated social sites of the Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram and “Memphis Grizzlies” on Facebook).

2018 Regional Caravan dates and locations