Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021-22 regular season schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their 82-game 2021-22 regular season schedule at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at FedExForum (all times CT), as announced today by the NBA as part of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. The schedule includes seven nationally televised games across ESPN and TNT.

The Grizzlies will hold their 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers, as the team hosts Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at FedExForum. The game will be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports Southeast presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, televised nationally on TNT, streamed on the Bally Sports app and carried on the Grizzlies’ flagship station, 92.9 FM ESPN Radio and across the Grizzlies Radio Network. The complete Grizzlies regional television and broadcast schedule on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports app and full details regarding the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game will be released at a later date.

Fans are encouraged to guarantee their seats to all of the best matchups from the regular season opener to the regular season finale at home on Sunday, Apr. 10 against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics with 2021-22 Season Tickets available at all levels, starting at only $11 per game. Those who wish to purchase Season Tickets may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP and speaking with an Account Executive. Tickets for all single games will go on sale for a limited time today at 3 p.m. and will conclude Monday, Aug. 23 at midnight at grizzlies.com. MVPs will have early access to the sale today at 2 p.m. The general on-sale for single game tickets will be announced at a later date.

The Grizzlies will play 10 home games in November, starting with a two-game home series with 2020-21 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 3. Other marquee matchups in November include games against: Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Nov. 12; Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Nov. 18; and Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Nov. 26.

Memphis will play 17 of its first 28 games at FedExForum, ending the opening stretch with a four-game home stand (December 8-13) that includes a back-to-back set with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Dec. 9. The Lakers will return to FedExForum for their second and final regular season matchup in Memphis on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

As the calendar flips to 2022, the Grizzlies will host the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, and the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Jan. 6. January also features a season-high tying four-game home stand (January 11-17), including a matchup with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Mavericks’ second and final visit to FedExForum in a nationally televised tilt on ESPN on Friday, Jan. 14, and the previously mentioned 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game against the Bulls on Monday, Jan. 17. Fans looking to relive the excitement of the playoffs can do so during the Utah Jazz’s lone visit to FedExForum on Friday, Jan. 28.

The post All-Star schedule features the following contests: Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Mar. 8 on TNT and Saturday, Apr. 9; Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Mar. 23 on ESPN; Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Mar. 26. The Nets and Bucks matchups come during the Grizzlies third four-game home stand of the season.

Memphis will play 16 of its 41 home games on the weekend (seven on Friday, six on Saturday and three on Sunday) and will play 14 back-to-back sets, including eight instances with no travel (home/home sets on December 8-9 and 19-20, January 13-14 and 28-29, March 23-24 and April 9-10 and two Clippers/Lakers back-to-back matchups). In addition, the Grizzlies will play 60 games (30 home, 30 road) before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 20 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland and will play 22 games after the All-Star Break (11 home, 11 road).

The Grizzlies’ longest road trips of the season will run for four games apiece (October 23-28, January 19-26 and March 13-20). The team will travel an estimated overall total distance of 46,000 miles this season.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the preseason slate by hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Following the preseason opener with the Bucks, the Grizzlies will travel to play the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 before returning home to host the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. Memphis will end its exhibition slate with a pair of road tilts against the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

